'Here We Go': SCOTUS To Hear Mississippi Abortion Case

Here it comes. Now that Mitch McConnell has stolen one Supreme Court seat and filled two more with Heritage Foundation/Federalist Society loyalists, NOW they're taking a major abortion case.

They've been sitting on this case for eight months, waiting for their majority moment. Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs declares a 15-week gestational ban on abortion. Until Amy Coney Barrett arrived on the high court, such a ban was deemed unconstitutional.

This case has been tee'd up, specifically and on purpose, now that Barrett sits in a SCOTUS seat.

We MUST un-pack the court by adding justices who are not beholden to right wing nut jobs.

Who could have possibly imagined that dark-money ringer and accused rapist Brett Kavanaugh and theocratic shill Amy Coney Barrett would... oh wait, everyone imagined it. https://t.co/5SQBGUrOdp — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) May 17, 2021

To be clear, the Supreme Court is only poised to overturn Roe because of Amy Coney Barrett. Roberts sided with the liberals in a 5–4 abortion decision last summer (albeit begrudgingly and with qualifications). With Barrett's confirmation, the court flipped against Roe and Casey. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 17, 2021

Angry Black Lady read the room last October. Worth the click.