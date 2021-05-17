'Here We Go': SCOTUS To Hear Mississippi Abortion Case

Here it comes. Now that Mitch McConnell has stolen one Supreme Court seat and filled two more with Heritage Foundation/Federalist Society loyalists, NOW they're taking a major abortion case.
They've been sitting on this case for eight months, waiting for their majority moment. Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs declares a 15-week gestational ban on abortion. Until Amy Coney Barrett arrived on the high court, such a ban was deemed unconstitutional.
This case has been tee'd up, specifically and on purpose, now that Barrett sits in a SCOTUS seat.
We MUST un-pack the court by adding justices who are not beholden to right wing nut jobs.
