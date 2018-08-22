Mollie Tibbitts's Cousin Slams 'F#king Snake' Candace Owens

One thing you could count on yesterday as Trump World came crashing down in a shower of justice, is that right-wing media outlets, and particularly Fox News, would find any distraction they could to NOT talk about the conviction of Paul Manafort and the guilty plea of Michael Cohen.

Right now, @foxandfriends literally is airing a story about the Tooth Fairy pic.twitter.com/euMTF88bH3 — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 22, 2018

The one shiny object, and I say that knowing how obscene this media behavior is, was the death of Mollie Tibbetts, allegedly at the hands of an undocumented immigrant. You could watch in real time as Fox News distracted their audience from the proven criminality of Trump's "best people."

On Fox News, @greggutfeld deflects from Trump being implicated in crimes by his former lawyer with Mollie Tibbetts: "What's important, I think no one at the Trump rally tonight will give a damn about Manafort or Cohen, but [Tibbetts] will probably be fresh in their minds." pic.twitter.com/EBIXgBVYcc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2018

It's also a Fox News distraction issue. And the other media MUST make that the issue, that Fox will shout "Illegals!" and dance on a young woman's GRAVE to protect the criminal in the White House. https://t.co/vsfzTmRuxD — Frances Langum (@bluegal) August 21, 2018

One of Mollie Tibbetts's family members had enough, and clapped back hard on Fox News contributor Candace Owens:

hey i’m a member of mollie’s family and we are not so fucking small-minded that we generalize a whole population based on some bad individuals. now stop being a fucking snake and using my cousins death as political propaganda. take her name out of your mouth. https://t.co/xxZNBF0Uv9 — sam (@samlucasss) August 22, 2018

Fox News will dance on the grave of a dead girl to protect Donald Trump. Never forget.

Our deepest sympathy to the family of Mollie Tibbetts.

I’m sorry that her death is being used for a political agenda...earlier today I was thinking about how dehumanizing and disrespectful that is after seeing so many conservative politicians tweeting your cousin’s story to attack immigrants. Much love to your family and to you

UPDATE: Of COURSE

Wow. The undocumented immigrant who police say murdered Mollie Tibbetts passed a federal government employment background check and was working for a Republican official in Iowa... https://t.co/vuDdgmHNOC — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 22, 2018