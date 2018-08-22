Mollie Tibbitts's Cousin Slams 'F#king Snake' Candace Owens
One thing you could count on yesterday as Trump World came crashing down in a shower of justice, is that right-wing media outlets, and particularly Fox News, would find any distraction they could to NOT talk about the conviction of Paul Manafort and the guilty plea of Michael Cohen.
The one shiny object, and I say that knowing how obscene this media behavior is, was the death of Mollie Tibbetts, allegedly at the hands of an undocumented immigrant. You could watch in real time as Fox News distracted their audience from the proven criminality of Trump's "best people."
One of Mollie Tibbetts's family members had enough, and clapped back hard on Fox News contributor Candace Owens:
Fox News will dance on the grave of a dead girl to protect Donald Trump. Never forget.
Our deepest sympathy to the family of Mollie Tibbetts.
UPDATE: Of COURSE
Comments