Candace Owens LOL's After Being Named As Influence For New Zealand Massacres

You might think that after your name appears as a key influence for mass murder, you'd be somewhat taken aback. Not so for conservative commentator (aka a grifter) and Fox News contributor Candace Owens. She thought it was "funny".

Source: The Wrap

Candace Owens, right-wing commentator and Kanye West influencer, was on the defensive Thursday evening after the suspect in the mass killing of 49 people at two New Zealand mosques publicly named her as his biggest influence in a lengthy manifesto. In several tweets — issued as bodies were still being counted — Owens jeered at critics whom she said were attempting to pin responsibility for the massacre on her.

LOL! 😂



FACT: I’ve never created any content espousing my views on the 2nd Amendment or Islam.



The Left pretending I inspired a mosque massacre in...New Zealand because I believe black America can do it without government hand outs is the reachiest reach of all reaches!! LOL! https://t.co/4vM1aXleL4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 15, 2019

HAHA OMG you racist Leftists are taking your racism and crazy to a whole new level hahah.



“Black people don’t have to be Democrats” now means...mosque shootings in New Zealand?



This clearly won’t stick but damn if I won’t grow #BLEXIT highlighting your sheer desperation. 😂😂 https://t.co/4vM1aXleL4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 15, 2019

The suspect in Friday’s mass shooting, who identified himself as 28-year-old Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, filmed the attack on social media and was taken into custody, according to the U.K.’s Telegraph. In an online manifesto, Tarrant wrote, “The person who has influenced me above all was Candace Owens” — but Gawker co-founder Elizabeth Spiers noted many “sarcastic” passages in the document and suggested that Owens’ mention may have been “trolling.”

Twitter reacted as twitter is wont to do.

Can we publicize the fact that he cited your father and your friend, Candace Owens, as inspiration? https://t.co/hctQhOvIX8 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 15, 2019

The New Zealand Mosque shooter who has been described as “cold and calculated”, murdered 49 people (dozens injured, including children) cited your father and your father’s supporter Candace Owens as his inspirations. https://t.co/NttvU04Rbj

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) March 15, 2019

LOL in response to massacred people in New Zealand is real interesting, @RealCandaceO. You might be a sociopath so I'll help you out with the correct response for you to mimic later. Compassion usually has words like sad, sorry or thinking of you.



Your statement is also a lie. pic.twitter.com/ABEsZcEx1Y — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 15, 2019

I blame you for being a vile and disgusting human being. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 15, 2019

And for whatever reason, conservative twitter has been rallying around this hate-filled grifter because it's what they do, I guess.

So the New Zealand shooter openly writes that he wants a white ethno-state and that he hates conservatives. He then claims that a black conservative, Candace Owens, is his inspiration... And the media buys this?! — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 15, 2019

BOOM! ===> Candace Owens PROMISES lawsuit against MEDIA following New Zealand Mosque attacks.... 👇🏽https://t.co/na3DZrB3E1 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 15, 2019

And the grifting continues, suing "the media" for reporting what was written in the so-called manifesto.