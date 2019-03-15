Candace Owens LOL's After Being Named As Influence For New Zealand Massacres

You might think that after your name appears as a key influence for mass murder, you'd be somewhat taken aback. Not so for conservative commentator (aka a grifter) and Fox News contributor Candace Owens. She thought it was "funny".
Candace Owens, right-wing commentator and Kanye West influencer, was on the defensive Thursday evening after the suspect in the mass killing of 49 people at two New Zealand mosques publicly named her as his biggest influence in a lengthy manifesto.
In several tweets — issued as bodies were still being counted — Owens jeered at critics whom she said were attempting to pin responsibility for the massacre on her.
The suspect in Friday’s mass shooting, who identified himself as 28-year-old Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, filmed the attack on social media and was taken into custody, according to the U.K.’s Telegraph.
In an online manifesto, Tarrant wrote, “The person who has influenced me above all was Candace Owens” — but Gawker co-founder Elizabeth Spiers noted many “sarcastic” passages in the document and suggested that Owens’ mention may have been “trolling.”
And for whatever reason, conservative twitter has been rallying around this hate-filled grifter because it's what they do, I guess.
And the grifting continues, suing "the media" for reporting what was written in the so-called manifesto.
