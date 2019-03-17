'Egg Boy' Becomes Internet Sensation

Will Connolly, an Australian high school kid broke an egg on the back of Austalian politician Fraser Anning's head yesterday, after the totally vile Anning suggested Muslims were somehow to blame for the atrocity in New Zealand. And for that, Connolly was pounded by security, arrested, and now faces some serious charges. Assault has real-world consequences, as the young Will is finding out. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with his legal fees and "buy more eggs". It has already raised over $30,000.

Source: Junkee

Through his act of smashing a raw egg onto the back of Anning’s skull, the teenager instantly became an international hero. Dubbed “Egg Boy” by the internet at large, videos of him egging Anning have garnered worldwide attention.

Many have celebrated Egg Boy’s bravery, can-do attitude and willingness to act in the face of the senator’s widely reviled comments. Also, seeing Anning with his head covered in egg is just funny.

Egg Boy is a small ray of joy in a dark time, even to some of those affected in Christchurch. Speaking to BuzzFeed reporter Lane Sainty, Christchurch local and attendee of Al Noor Mosque Ali Ahmadi said the video of Anning’s egging “made [his] day”.

Egg Boy has since been identified online as high school student Will Connolly, who has seen a massive bump in Instagram followers.

However, though this was a beautiful moment in Australian politics, our Egg Prince shared a warning via an Instagram story for anyone who wishes to follow in his footsteps.

“Don’t egg politicians, you get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time. I learnt the hard way. Fuck.”