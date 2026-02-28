Trump Continues To Flout The Possibility Of Illegally Running For Another Term

Trump told his cult at an event in Texas this Friday that he deserves another term after supposedly being cheated out of the race we all know he lost to Biden.
By HeatherFebruary 28, 2026

Trump told his cult at an event in Texas this Friday that he deserves another term after supposedly being cheated out of the race we all know he lost to Biden.

The GOP senate primary there is a mess, with Trump refusing to endorse any of the GOP candidates.

That didn't stop Trump from heaping praise on all of them before telling the audience that he should be allowed to run for another term.

TRUMP: So we went from the highest inflation ever to low inflation. You know, everything took place. I've been here one year.

Think of it. One year. A little bit more than one year now. Time flies. Time flies.

Maybe we should, maybe we do one more term. Should we do one more term? Do one more term.

Well, we're entitled to it because they cheated like hell in the second one. We would actually be entitled to it.

I look forward to the day we can laugh at this instead of having to take it seriously, which we do for now.

What's pathetic and dangerous are the MAGA cultists who listen to this and are nodding their heads in agreement with this psychopath.

