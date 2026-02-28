The Buffoonery Of James Comer: Where's Lutnick?

Chairman James Comer exposed himself as a fool again on Thursday. He gave more evidence that he uses his Committee solely for the purpose of covering up Trump's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, while using Trump's political rivals as a smokescreen.

Comer held a press conference on Thursday discussing their closed-door hearing with Hillary Clinton and claimed his committee has been totally bipartisan.

Reporters asked whether Howard Lutnick would be interviewed, and he remarked that it's possible.

COMER: We're asking, again, and I want to remind everyone, we've already brought in Alex Acosta and Bill Barr for depositions. That's two Republicans in the Trump administration. So this isn't just about Democrats. This is about anyone that has any knowledge of Epstein, the investigation. I think we all agree the government failed. The government failed the victims. And what our role is, we can't prosecute anyone. But what we have been doing is getting transparency of the American people.

Bill Barr was was questioned mainly about the Department of Justice’s handling of Epstein’s case while Barr was Attorney General. Not about how we're in the Epstein Files.

Barr was not a friend of Epstein. So he was not involved in sex with underage girls.

Alex Acosta was interview by the House Oversight Committee about the plea deal he struck with Epstein in 2008.

Acosta resigned as Trump's Labor Secretary over his plea deal, but Acosta was not a friend of Epstein. So he was not involved in sex with underage girls.

Billionaire associate of Epstein, Les Wexner, was questioned by the committee, and to nobody's surprise, no Republicans participated.

Why was that? COmer refuses to try to prosecute anyone else involved in Epstein's crimes.

Hillary Clinton was not mentioned in the Epstein files.

Why was she called? To deflect from Trump

Howard Lutnick was caught lying when he said he spent "zero time" with Epstein after 2005, and we learned he did go to Epstein Island and was in contact with him until 2014.

Lutnick should've been the next person James Comer subpoenaed to testify under oath, since he was caught lying about his contact with Epstein. However, since he's a key advisor to Trump, Comer covered for the bloviating Commerce advisor, giving him as much time as possible to work on his deposition.

If Lutnick were a Democrat, he would have been called to testify immediately.

That is, if he is even called before the House Oversight committee.

The notion that Comer is working in a bipartisan manner is a lie.

The idea that he wants transparency on the Epstein files is a lie.

The refusal to prosecute anyone else revealed in the Epstein files is criminal.

Comer has weaponized the House Oversight Committee since he became Chairman.

Trump benefits, and the country suffers.