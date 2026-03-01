Sen. Chris Murphy Warns It Won't Be Trump's Billionaire Kids That Die

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy explained to CBS' Face the Nation that Trump just caused a regional crisis in the Middle East with his illegal war against Iran, but it won't be Trump's kids or his buddies' that are going to die, but the children of middle class and poor families.

Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked the Connecticut Sen. what Americans abroad are going to do trying to get to safety since the State Department only issued worldwide alerts.

Sen. Murphy basically said Americans overseas are shit out of luck because Trump has no detailed Iran/Epstein war plans other than attacking Iran.

MURPHY: It's no secret that this administration has no plan for the chaos that is unfolding right now in the Middle East. Those scenes that you showed at the beginning of the program are frightening. Violence is not contained just in the Middle East. It's spilling over into Pakistan and other parts of the world. And it's no secret that our allies in the region, with the exception of the right-wing government in Israel, had begged us not to take this action. Because they knew that the spillover, which is now looking like regional conflict, was the likely outcome. So again, what are we getting out of this? We're not getting regime change to a democracy. We're not going to eliminate their nuclear program. We are going to have regional war breaking out.



It won't be the billionaire kids of Donald Trump and his buddies that die. It's going to be the children of middle class and poor families all across this country who are going to die for a war of choice, a war of vanity, an illegal war.

Trump does not have the empathetic capacity to help the Iranian people. He only has the capacity to blow up buildings and kill people. He will leave the rest to them.

Senator Graham said as much.

Like the East Wing destruction, Iran will remain in rubble which will cause chaos, and suffering for Iran, while unintended consequences leak out in the Middle East.

Trump broke it but he won't pay for it unless he's out of office.