Hotline Callers Press "2" For Spanish...Get Heavily Accented English Instead

Washington State Department of Licensing's new automated AI service with a big fail.
By Ed ScarceMarch 1, 2026

Yeah, not ideal. Contrary to some, Washington State's AI program is not called "Consuela."

Source: Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Press 2 for Spanish ... accent?

For months, callers to the Washington state Department of Licensing who have requested automated service in Spanish have instead heard an AI voice speaking English in a strong Spanish accent. The agency has since apologized and says it fixed the problem.

Washington resident Maya Edwards learned of the AI-accented voice last summer after her Mexican husband tried using the Spanish-language option while seeking information about his driver’s license. He is bilingual but saw that the wait time for speaking to a customer service representative in English was long, so he hit 2 for Spanish.

For Edwards, it was a like a scene out of “ Parks and Recreation,” a mockumentary-style comedy show that satires local government.

“It was hilarious to us in the moment because it was so absurd,” she said Thursday. “But at the same time, it has real accessibility issues for people who call in every day and need to speak in a different language other than English.”

hcmufyzbeaagx2b

via Family Guy.

