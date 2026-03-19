Jerome Powell: Job Growth Slows To 'Essentially Zero'

An economic recovery like no one has even seen before!
By Susie MadrakMarch 19, 2026

Job creation in the US has slowed to essentially zero, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said yesterday as the Fed released its latest economic projections, which included slightly higher economic growth than previously projected and little change to the unemployment rate.

Altogether, Powell said, central bankers see "a degree of stability" in the labor market. "But the thing that I think a good number of people on the committee are concerned about is just the very, very low level of job creation."

After accounting for revisions over the past six months, "effectively, there's zero net job creation in the private sector," Powell said. "But actually, that looks like that's about what the economy needs, in terms of dealing with very, very low — nonexistent, really — growth in the labor force, which of course we've never had in our history."

Indeed, the country may not need as many jobs as it once did amid lower labor force participation rates and immigration declines. But Powell also noted that "labor demand has clearly softened as well."

Whatever brief glimmers of optimism existed in the job market are now in doubt. The unemployment rate, now at 4.4%, ticked back up in February as the economy shed 92,000 jobs, while December and January's job gains were revised lower by 69,000, meaning there's been barely any job growth in three months.

Jerome Powell confirmed today that the causes of inflation and net zero job growth are Trump’s immigration policy, Trump’s tariffs, and Trump’s war in Iran.

Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) 2026-03-19T00:06:11.341Z

WELP

fortune.com/2026/03/18/h...

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-03-19T03:40:50.320Z

5/ The Fed Standoff
Boss fight: Jerome Powell won't step down, calling the DOJ probe “intimidation.” Job growth is stalling while inflation & oil prices rise. White House wants control; the Fed is saying no. New conflict: The White House vs. The Economy.

Space_Ranger_O (@spacerangero.bsky.social) 2026-03-19T08:10:51.112Z

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