MN Senate Candidate: Support Our Troops, You Caffeine-Addicted Monsters

Retired sportscaster and Republican Michelle Tafoya, who is now running for Senate Minnesota, told Americans to buck up during the Iran war and stop going to Starbucks in order to reduce their skyrocketing gas expenses.

Tafoya, worked for NBC Sunday Night Football for decades and after retiring became the co-chair for Kendall Quarles failed run for governor in 2022.

Tafoya made her appearance with the odious Todd Starnes on “The Mighty 990” (KWAM)

STARNES: Are some of the big issues on the minds of voters there in Minnesota?

TAFOYA: Well, yeah, you know, look, we've all been told that the word affordability is key and it is.

And right now, I would say, you know, look, we had gas prices at a five-year low and we were really enjoying watching that.

And now here we are in a conflict in the Middle East, which is bringing gas prices up again.

I know it's frustrating and I know it's hard for people.

What I would say to them is we've lost some service members over there who have put their lives on the line to protect us, to protect the region, protect America's friends in the region.

We can all, you know, it used to be during the past wars, especially World War II, Americans got behind our servicemen and women and we did little things to show our support for them.

We collected metal, you know, we recycled stuff, aluminum, so that we could, you know, help in the war effort.

I think right now, at least just kind of keeping a stiff upper lip, maybe you take one less trip to Starbucks and so that gas goes a little further until this thing is over and these gas prices come back down again.

Let's just try to be patriots about this.

Whether you agree with it or not, we're there and we've got to support our men and women in uniform.

That's a big one.