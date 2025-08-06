CNN's Harry Enten Pushes Back Hard On Trump's Rating Lie

When CNBC host Joe Kernen tried to correct Donald Trump's claim that he has a 71% overall approval rating, the president insisted that he has "the best poll numbers I've ever had." Even Trump's favorite pollster, Rasmeussen, doesn't show him with a 71% approval rating. After being corrected again, Trump said, "But if you check CNN tomorrow, watch Harry Emden, and you'll see about the numbers."

There is no need to wait, as CNN data analyst Harry Enten reacted to Trump's claim, including the butchering of his name.

CNN's John Berman said, "With us now is Harry Enten. We couldn't find Harry Emden. Harry Enten, it's great to see you. What's it feel like?"

"You know, it could have been far worse," Enten replied. "I am thinking of going down to the courthouse in New York when I get back to change my name. That was what some of my friends suggested. I also think it could have been that he could have given me a nickname. Right? I could have been Low Energy Harry."

Berman asked about Trump's polling claim.

"No, I don't think the president was correct," Enten said. "I give him a fair shake. I don't give him a positive spin."

"Look, he is not at the highest point he's ever been," he continued. "Take a look at his net approval rating, where it is right now. It's negative. He's underwater. You compare that to where he was at the beginning of this term, he was six points above water. Now, he's nine points below water. If we are comparing him to other presidents at this point in their presidencies, he is the second lowest on record, compared only to himself, who does worse.”

Enten didn't stop there. He explained that Trump is nearly at the bottom in approval ratings with presidents at this point in their second term.

"Richard Nixon was in a worse position at this point," he added. "But when you're comparing yourself to Richard Nixon and you're saying that you're doing better than Richard Nixon in your second term, that's not exactly a good position to be in."

I'm not sure which clip Trump watched of Enten's, but he's clearly deluded: