Border Angel Founder Nails It: 'Trump Is Evil'

Border Angels founder, Enrique Morones, did not hold back in this clip from Ari Melber's 'The Beat'. He broke Trump down to the studs and called him exactly what he is: pure evil.

Here is some of what he said:

"I'm just outraged. I have been to these facilities. We have been working on the front lines with the people that crossed the border or on either side of the border for 30 years with the border angels and a society is judged on how we treat our children and what is taking place right now is horrific.

Donald Trump, without a doubt, is pure evil.

No other country in the Americas has walls. No other country in the world separates children from their parents and to call them child actors or have Laura Ingraham laughing or Jeff Sessions quoting the Bible, same issues we use to justify slavery, it's unacceptable. 11,000 people have died because of the 700-mile wall that already exists. We've been putting water out there for 20 years. We took in more than 100 children that were fleeing violence, much of it caused by U.S. policies in Central America.

These people have no legal way of entering. The undocumented people in the world do not come to the United States. There's 250 million around the world. The U.S. has 11 million. The U.S. is country that for a long, long time people looked up to. No longer.

What Donald Trump is doing is pure evil and Jeff Sessions and Pence are right side by side as are Republicans. Donald Trump should sign an executive order and sign this policy. It's inhumane and I and many people are crying when you play the tapes. That hasn't happened in this country since the time of slavery. It hasn't happened in the world since the time of Nazis and Donald Trump is right there with them. I'm ashamed, and we need to be outraged and pay attention. We need to make a change. Donald Trump represents the worst of the American spirit."