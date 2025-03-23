Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Grab Another Cup and Linger
By TengrainMarch 23, 2025

Above, Squeeze performs, Black Coffee In Bed. It's Sunday, Crooks and Liars, so slow down and enjoy a second cup of coffee and linger over these longer blog posts.

First Draft: The Voice of the People Is Getting Louder.

Noahpinion: The Corporate Feudalism Thing Won't Work.

On Democracy: Terrorizing Our Fellow Americans Won't Work.

Pharyngula: Don't Visit America.

Bonus Track: Colossal suggests we go fly a kite. Thanks!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon