Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Squeeze performs, Black Coffee In Bed. It's Sunday, Crooks and Liars, so slow down and enjoy a second cup of coffee and linger over these longer blog posts.

First Draft: The Voice of the People Is Getting Louder.

Noahpinion: The Corporate Feudalism Thing Won't Work.

On Democracy: Terrorizing Our Fellow Americans Won't Work.

Pharyngula: Don't Visit America.

Bonus Track: Colossal suggests we go fly a kite. Thanks!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).