Joy Reid Zooms In On Why Mike Pence Only Wants Us To See Men In Cages

It's hard to pick the most 1984 moment of this administration so far, but if you put a piece of kale to my lips, I'd have to pick Mike Pence's visit to the concentration camps on the U.S./Mexico border. The shellacked robot of a VP stared right above and beyond the hundreds of neglected and abused migrant men before him, as if they didn't exist. As if they weren't begging him to give them more humane conditions, telling him to his face they hadn't showered for weeks, had access to a phone or toothbrush, let alone a cot to sleep on. And then stepped out smiling into the sun to tell the world our Customs and Border Protection Agents (some of whom had to wear facemasks to endure the odor of the cells) were doing a great job and that if they were overwhelmed, it was the fault of the Democrats.

Discussing these atrocities with her guests, Maria Teresa Kumar and E.J. Dionne, Joy Reid wondered (not really...) why it was Pence only wanted to be seen touring the facilities where grown men were being caged like animals.

It was interesting to me, and I noted where we were able to see the vice president go was to see men, right? They were willing to show us these pictures of a bunch of men inside of those cages because the story they want us to believe is that the people coming across are not children and abuelas and grandmas and moms, it's a bunch of what they want people to believe are gang members, right? So they only want you to see men. So they let us see him talking to men. Not talking to them, just being in the same room with them. Then he denies what these men are saying is happening. They're yelling out, "We haven't been able to shower for 40 days," and now he's pretending he didn't hear anything, he didn't see or smell anything. Even in a room with a bunch of men who haven't showered in 40 days? You didn't smell anything? Okay. It strikes me that there was also a demonstrative, it was a demonstration being shown, here, by putting these men on display and having the vice president show them, because they do want to tell his base, we are hurting the right people. Is that too cruel of me to say?

↓ Story continues below ↓

Is that too cruel of her to say? Um, NO. No, it is not. That IS what their base wants. They want the "right people" to be hurt. It is, however, too cruel of this administration and its enablers to DO. As E.J. Dionne went on to say, "The horror is the point here, and that is more horrifying in some ways than anything."