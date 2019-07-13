Joy Reid Zooms In On Why Mike Pence Only Wants Us To See Men In Cages

It's hard to pick the most 1984 moment of this administration so far, but if you put a piece of kale to my lips, I'd have to pick Mike Pence's visit to the concentration camps on the U.S./Mexico border. The shellacked robot of a VP stared right above and beyond the hundreds of neglected and abused migrant men before him, as if they didn't exist. As if they weren't begging him to give them more humane conditions, telling him to his face they hadn't showered for weeks, had access to a phone or toothbrush, let alone a cot to sleep on. And then stepped out smiling into the sun to tell the world our Customs and Border Protection Agents (some of whom had to wear facemasks to endure the odor of the cells) were doing a great job and that if they were overwhelmed, it was the fault of the Democrats.
Discussing these atrocities with her guests, Maria Teresa Kumar and E.J. Dionne, Joy Reid wondered (not really...) why it was Pence only wanted to be seen touring the facilities where grown men were being caged like animals.
Is that too cruel of her to say? Um, NO. No, it is not. That IS what their base wants. They want the "right people" to be hurt. It is, however, too cruel of this administration and its enablers to DO. As E.J. Dionne went on to say, "The horror is the point here, and that is more horrifying in some ways than anything."