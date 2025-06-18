Trump's TI Phone Just A Rebranded Chinese T-Mobile

It turns out that Trump's TI Phone, which sells for $499, is actually a gold T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G that retails for $172. Trump also says it will eventually be made in the United States, an idea industry analysts call preposterous.

More bullshit on top of other bullshit, in other words.

President Trump’s company on Monday announced the launch of a new 5G wireless service, along with a $499 Android phone — which it said is “proudly designed and built in the United States.” But the “sleek,” gold-colored T1 Phone, which is supposed to be available starting in September, is almost surely being manufactured in China, given its price point and specifications, according to tech experts. The Trump Mobile T1 Phone is listed as having a 6.8-inch AMOLED (active matrix organic light emitting diode) screen with a 120-Hz refresh rate. “Despite being advertised as an American-made phone, it is likely that this device will be initially produced by a Chinese [original design manufacturer],” Counterpoint Research analyst Blake Przesmicki wrote in a June 16 note. In an interview with CNBC, Nilay Patel, editor in chief of tech news site The Verge, said, “I don’t think [Trump Mobile is] going to sell a phone that has anything to do with the United States on any kind of timeline that makes sense.” He said that the only phone that could be available for $499 by September would be “undoubtedly a rebranded Chinese Android phone.” Max Weinbach, an analyst at research firm Creative Strategies, in a post on X, said the T1 Phone is likely being made by Wingtech, which is owned by Chinese company Luxshare. “Same device as the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G, custom body,” Weinbach wrote in the post. “Wingtech, now owned by Luxshare, makes it in Jiaxing, Wuxi, or Kunming China.”

The aspiration is to eventually make them in the United States. Yeah, sure.

And the answer is... Wingtech REVVL 7 Pro 5G!



Same device as the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G, custom body. Wingtech, now owned by Luxshare, makes it in Jiaxing, Wuxi, or Kunming China https://t.co/KFS3WtMF5O — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 16, 2025

