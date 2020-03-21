Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Wapo Photographer Catches Trump's Notes: 'Chinese Virus' Penned In

"Aggressively, purposefully, maniacally, loathsomely racist."
By Common Dreams

President Donald Trump's use of the racist term "Chinese virus" when describing the global coronavirus outbreak is apparently counter to how his aides are presenting information to him to read to the public according to a photo taken Thursday by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford.

"When someone you know dies of this thing, you can find solace in the fact that when the president was supposed to be leading the nation through this pandemic, he was busy making hand edits to speeches so that the Chinese would be adequately scapegoated," tweeted political journalist Brian Tyler Cohen.

As Common Dreams reported Wednesday, Trump's insistence on using the term "Chinese virus" is part of an American history of using racist tropes about disease.

The president's own handwriting scrawling the term across his notes at a press conference drew outrage on social media as observers like Daily Beast reporter Sam Stein noted the "obvious attempts to start a debate over political correctness" rather than Trump's mishandling of the pandemic, which threatens the lives of thousands if not millions of Americans.

"Aggressively, purposefully, maniacally, loathsomely racist," tweeted astronomer Phil Plait.

Press Watch editor Dan Froomkin said Trump's latest embrace of racist hate is another indication the president should be ignored as much as possible.

"This is the extent of Trump's contribution to the debate," said Froomkin. "He needs to be routed around, not heeded."

At his Thursday press briefing on the coronavirus, Trump in response to a question on holding China accountable for the outbreak suggested there would be "repercussions" for Beijing.

"We're working on that right now," said Trump.

Republished from Common Dreams (Eoin Higgins, staff writer) under a Creative Commons license.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.