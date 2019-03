Maybe we should break up the big telecom companies. Just saying.

House Judiciary confirms that T-Mobile CEO John Legere will be back on Capitol Hill testifying for Tuesday's hearing on the T-Mobile/Sprint merger pic.twitter.com/V2OJjVHX31 — John Hendel (@JohnHendel) March 6, 2019

And file this tweet under, YA THINK?

As T-Mobile and Sprint are continue push for a $26 billion merger, execs from both companies will speak before the House Judiciary Committee today to argue their case. Some Democrats have expressed concern that a merger will drive prices up. — NBCNewsRadio (@NBCNewsRadio) March 12, 2019

I wonder if there will be any questions about the room service at the Trump International Hotel.

I would really like to know why @TMobile @TMobileHelp spent so much money at a #trumphotel. This sounds really sketchy to me. I also need to review who I pay my money to. https://t.co/H4qteOC1cW — Anthony Spencer (@dr_spencer) March 6, 2019