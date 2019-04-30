Politics
WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary: Markup On Prescription Drug Prices

The House Judiciary Committee is marking up several bills dealing with the pricing of prescription drugs.
By Frances Langum

Among several bills, the committee will be marking up this:

The bipartisan bill, the Prescription Pricing for the People Act of 2019, helps shed light on the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) industry by examining the effects of consolidation on pricing and other potentially-abusive behavior. Specifically, the bill requires the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to study the role and recent merger activity of PBMs as well as possible anticompetitive behavior. The bill requires the FTC to provide policy recommendations to Congress to improve competition and protect consumers.


