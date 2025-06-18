Trump Waging War With Iran? Eric Bolling Blames OBAMA

On Tuesday, Eric Bolling tried to come to Donald Trump's rescue over his bizarre flip-flopping behavior over the involvement in attacking Iran by finding not one but two scapegoats in the form of Democrats.

Remember, it's never Dainty Grandpa's fault because he's playing 4-dimensional chess while golfing and you're asleep at the wheel.

Bolling understands that many in the MAGA cult are upset that Bibi Netanyahu bullied Trump into supporting their bombing raids against Iran.

That's true weakness.

BOLLING: So, let me explain this. Weak men create war. Actually, the exact phrase goes something like this. Weakness begets war. So when you see missiles flying, it's never just about the thing that just happened right before it. It's almost always the result of weakness, poor decisions, and bad policy. Let's be clear. Barack Obama started this, this whole Iran-Israel thing, with the disastrous deal he made with Iran. And Joe Biden continued that tradition during his four years as president. If you're feeling more uneasy today because of the situation in the Middle East, two men are responsible, Obama and Biden. We wouldn't even need to have these conversations we're having right now if it weren't for those two less-than-good presidents.

Weakling Trump is lost and has no clue what he's doing.

Reports say he was against an Israeli attack, but caved after Bibi called him, and now he is dragging the US into a war.

Trump is incompetently playing checkers while Bibi is playing Jeopardy All-Stars.

That's if Trump can even play checkers.

Sh*t show Bolling had to dig deep for this one.

If anything, Trump's weakness of pulling out of the nuclear deal in 2015 is as much the cause of this fighting as is Bibi's lust.