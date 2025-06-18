GOP’s Obamacare Cuts Screw Their Own Constituents Most

More Republicans than Democrats get their health insurance via the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) marketplace.
Credit: Etatics Inc., via Pexels
By NewsHound EllenJune 18, 2025

Despite the GOP’s wet dreams of killing Obamacare, statistics show that MAGA Republicans are big users and beneficiaries. But that isn’t stopping Republicans in Congress from salivating over making cuts that would likely kill their own constituents:

Via CNBC:

Republicans on Capitol Hill are weighing legislation that’s estimated to cut billions of dollars of funding for the Affordable Care Act and cause millions of people to lose their health insurance. Many of their constituents may not be happy about it, polling suggests.

Nearly half, 45%, of adults enrolled in a health plan offered through the ACA insurance marketplace identify as Republicans, according to a new survey by KFF, a nonpartisan group that conducts health policy research.

(More than three-quarters of those Republican ACA users identify as “MAGA” Republicans. Those MAGA Republicans represent 31% of ACA purchasers overall.)

Meanwhile, 35% of Democrats get their health insurance through the ACA, KFF found.

CNBC suggests that disparity is likely an unintended consequence of 10 red states refusing to expand Medicaid. That makes more people in those states eligible for ACA subsidies to cut the cost of their health insurance.

If Republicans don’t extend the tax credits that lower Obamacare premiums, about 15 million people would lose health insurance, as per the Congressional Budget Office, CNBC notes.

By my calculations, that’s close to 7 million Republicans losing their health insurance.

As an ER doctor explained recently, lack of health insurance causes people to put off medical care until it’s too late.

And it’s all so that Trump and his billionaire buddies can get a bigger tax cut.

Discussion

