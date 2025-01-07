Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, It's all Groundhog Day. In 1905 George Santayana write, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Well, here we go again!

The Dean's Report says it is right from Hitler's playbook.

Civil Discourse remembers January 6, 2021.

No More Mister Nice Blog refutes that everyone agreed on January 7 2021.

Anil Dash presents Understanding DOGE as Procurement Capture.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania goes to a photo shoot.

