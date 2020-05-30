Person At Packed Missouri Pool Parties Tests Positive For Coronavirus

If you're like me, you were looking at the scene in the Ozarks last weekend with eyebrows raised and a knowing nod. Yes, you said to yourself, there's going to be an outbreak from all of those people standing in a pool drinking.

And behold, there is.

Below is a list of places the person visited while visiting the Lake of the Ozarks area: Saturday, May 23, 2020 Backwater Jacks: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool: 5:40 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Backwater Jacks 9:40 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday May 24 Buffalo Wild Wings: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Shady Gators: 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. -7 p.m.

Taxi from Shady Gators to private residence around 7 p.m.

The public who may have been in these places is asked to please monitor for symptoms

I'm watching the protests in various cities tonight and having the same concern. I wish more of these folks were wearing masks and keeping more of a distance.

One thing is certain: Covid-19 isn't going to disappear because it's summertime. Mask up. Keep your distance. And for the love of all that's holy, please stay out of crowded bar-pools.