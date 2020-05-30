Politics
Person At Packed Missouri Pool Parties Tests Positive For Coronavirus

We're sure this won't be the last person to think they are immortal and exempt from viruses.
By Karoli Kuns
If you're like me, you were looking at the scene in the Ozarks last weekend with eyebrows raised and a knowing nod. Yes, you said to yourself, there's going to be an outbreak from all of those people standing in a pool drinking.

And behold, there is.

Below is a list of places the person visited while visiting the Lake of the Ozarks area:

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • Backwater Jacks: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool: 5:40 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Backwater Jacks 9:40 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday May 24

  • Buffalo Wild Wings: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Shady Gators: 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. -7 p.m.
  • Taxi from Shady Gators to private residence around 7 p.m.

The public who may have been in these places is asked to please monitor for symptoms

I'm watching the protests in various cities tonight and having the same concern. I wish more of these folks were wearing masks and keeping more of a distance.

One thing is certain: Covid-19 isn't going to disappear because it's summertime. Mask up. Keep your distance. And for the love of all that's holy, please stay out of crowded bar-pools.

