Scott Jennings Continues To Be A Lying A-hole About Jan 6

CNN MAGA wingnut Scott Jennings used Monday's election certification by Kamala Harris to claim Democrats have objected to election results many times over, in order to equate them to the January 6th insurrection by Trump supporters instigated by Trump, who attacked and ransacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overthrow a free and fair election.

Jennings lies like no other on CNN and here he is in all his glory performing his liefest task; making them sound almost appealing.

JENNINGS: The other thing about this day and about this election that I think is noteworthy and actually positive is this. It's not been since 1988 that Democrats have not challenged a Republican win on the floor of the House when trying to count the votes. I've never had an election in my adult professional career in which both sides basically accepted it without too much grumbling. Obviously, 00 and 04, Democrats didn't accept Bush.

Jennings compared the clusterfuck of the 2000 election and the scumbag Supreme Court that gifted the presidency to George W Bush to the 2004 election reaction by Democrats. There was much to scream about over Florida and the corrupt antics Republicans used to stop counting votes in 2000.

There was no outcry like that in 2004, except over voting machines in Ohio. Yet, no one called the election rigged, demanded a recount or anything relevant to this discussion and the party moved on. Most importantly, no one stormed the Capitol and called for Nancy Pelosi's head, or Dick Cheney to be hanged.

The 2000 election spurred on my true political awakening and directly led to the creation of C&L.



"There were Republicans who didn't accept Obama," Jennings said.

Republicans hated Obama because he won by a landslide, was Black and was a tremendous orator.

By the way, 2020 wasn't the first time Trump tried to interfere with a presidential election. Trump led the way with the racist Birther conspiracies against President Obama.

"We know Democrats still think Russia stole the election in 16," Jennings said. There is a ton of evidence that confirms Russia helped Trump win in 2016. Look at the Mueller report. And Republicans living in Russia are continuing to spread lies and conspiracies supporting Trump.

"We know what happened in 2020," he continued. Jennings spoke these words as if 2020 was but a drop in the water of historical controversies. Trump continues to claim he won the 2020 election. NBC News: Russian disinformation sites linked to former Florida deputy sheriff, research finds

This time around, it seems to me that most people have basically accepted the results of the election. Also, the Electoral Reform Count Act passed in 2022, clarifying that the vice president is only has ministerial duty. So that's going to go off without a hitch today. It feels like maybe we've gotten off the slippery slope of one side or the other, not accepting the outcome of an election. So in its totality over the last quarter century, I tend to think that's a good thing.

A slippery slope?

Fuck off.

See, Jennings postulates that 2020 was just an unfortunate political event that means nothing, since Democrats complained about Russian interference in 2016.

KINZINGER: Well, I was just going to say, you know, look, I get it. And I agree that in the long run, I think the days of, you know, January 6th fights are probably going to be over. We did a great thing with the Electoral Count Act reform.



But we have to be very careful. We can't put Democrats and I was against them doing it when they did it, obviously against Democrats opposing the election. We can't put that on the same level what happened on January 6th. It's one thing for a few people to say we're going to vote against certification of this election. I'm pretty sure if it would have hit critical mass in the Democrats, I'm pretty sure if it would have hit critical mass, the leadership would have come out and said, no, we can't do this.



Instead, Republican leadership like Kevin McCarthy shocked us all on January 1st, on a phone call when he said he as well is going to object to the certification of this election. And when he did that, that's when I predicted that day there'll be violence on the 6th because you're convincing half of the country an election was stolen. And by the way, Scott, if I believed an election was stolen, I would have been on the steps of the Capitol that day because we're a country that believes we should have a voice heard. And that's the danger of terrible leadership in convincing people of lies.

Adam Kinzinger came out in defense of the Democratic party, but after Jennings' long soliloquy, he paled in comparison to the smarmy Jennings.