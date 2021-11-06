Politics
Capitol Rioter Posted Cache Of Explosives When He Listed His Home On Zillow

A former Green Beret and the one-time congressional candidate was illegally stockpiling explosives prior to being jailed on charges related to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege.
By Ed Scarce

Jeremy Brown, one-time congressional candidate, was illegally stockpiling explosives prior to being jailed on charges related to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege.

A picture of his office in a sales listing for his house on Zillow showed firearms and explosive devices. The FBI also found 8000 rounds of ammunition, numerous guns, hand grenades, and 'flash bangs'.

Oops.

Oh, and the former Green Beret, turned congressional candidate (Republican, of course), turned Oath Keeper, remains jailed after a judge in October ruled he was a danger to the community.

Jeez, ya think so?

Source: Daily Beast

A former Green Beret and one-time congressional candidate arrested last month for his alleged participation in the Capitol riot was illegally stockpiling explosives prior to being jailed on charges related to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege, according to an FBI search warrant filed Friday in Washington, D.C. federal court. When federal agents searched 47-year-old Jeremy Brown’s Florida home in October, they reported finding a short-barrel rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, more than 8,000 rounds of ammunition, and two hand grenades. But it was a picture included in a sales listing for his house on Zillow that led to his latest troubles. In a photo from “what appears to be Brown’s office,” FBI agents spotted a whiteboard with columns labeled “Food,” “Clothing,” “Shelter,” “Currency,” “Communicate,” “Move,” and “Shoot,” the warrant states. In the “shoot” column, it continues, “there are numerous firearms listed and explosive devices such as ‘flash bangs.’” The entry on the whiteboard indicated that Brown had the flash bangs “on hand,” the filing says, adding that Brown “is not registered to possess explosive devices.”

