Like A Wimp, Trump Says Musk Can't Be President

Trump profusely glorified Elon Musk as his lackey during his lengthy speech at Turning Point USA and reminded his supporters that Musk isn't a citizen, so he can't be president.

That's why Musk bought YOU, Bozo!

Trump looks weak. He's scared of Elon Musk and most likely isn't thrilled to be described as Musk's Vice President and First Lady, so he blamed the media for saying Musk could be president. No one said that.

In reality, Musk has taken the spotlight away from Demented Donald and has acted like the president-elect. This had rattled the treasonous One.

Trump made sure to kiss his ass though, by describing a SpaceX rocket like he's in the second grade. .

TRUMP: A rocket, a few months ago. It landed. It's coming down so fast, 17,000 miles an hour, he says, and coming down, it looks like it's getting ready. And then all of a sudden, the jets go on. It slows it down. Then it's almost stopped it. And it guides it over left, right, up, high, down. I said, what the hell's going on? Because nobody ever saw this before. And then it has the big gantry, very expensive. It looks like it's going to be smashed as smithereens. And then those jet engines roared from the bottom. It's coming in this way, a little hot. And the engines push it straight. It landed. And it was like you're hugging a beautiful baby, baby. No, not that baby. But it was it was the most incredible thing. And then he got into his car and or plane or whatever, however he went.

Trump then took credit for Starlink, which has been providing WiFi to North Carolina for a while, and turned it into a "sir" story.

Then he went to Pennsylvania and he stayed stayed up there for a month and helped us to win that state, which we won by a lot. So he was really good. And he supplied Starlink for North Carolina where they had no form of communication. They said, Sir, do you know Elon Musk? Yeah, well, we can't get Starlink. It's very hard to get. And I call Elon. We have to get some up there. You got to get some up there. And he got over 2000 units. That's a lot. And they flooded it with Starlink. And it was so good. It saved a lot of lives. So we want to thank him.

Then he calmed the MAGA cesspool.

But no, he's not going to be president that I can tell you. And I'm safe. You know why? He can't be. He wasn't born in this country. But the fake news knows that now he's a great guy and we want to have him. Everybody.

Sure, not officially. Everyone sees it - everyone knows it - especially Trump.