Biden Calls George Floyd's Family As Jury Is Sequestered

President Biden said he is praying for a "good verdict," and only spoke out because the jury is sequestered.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Joe Biden broke his silence on the Derek Chauvin trial earlier today, noting that he had spoken on the phone with George Floyd's family.

"I can only imagine the pressure and the anxiety they’re feeling," Biden said. "I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it’s overwhelming in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now."

George Floyd's brother Philonise also spoke to the media about the call. Forbes reports:

Floyd didn’t give much detail about the call, but said the president “was just letting us know that he was praying for us and hoping everything would come out to be OK.”

“He knows how it is to lose a family member,” Floyd said during the interview early Tuesday, adding: “He knows the process that we’re going through.”

The brother of the late George Floyd also touched upon the potential unrest that could follow the trial’s outcome, urging protesters to remain “peaceful.”

