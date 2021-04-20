Biden Calls George Floyd's Family As Jury Is Sequestered

Joe Biden broke his silence on the Derek Chauvin trial earlier today, noting that he had spoken on the phone with George Floyd's family.

"I can only imagine the pressure and the anxiety they’re feeling," Biden said. "I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it’s overwhelming in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now."

George Floyd's brother Philonise also spoke to the media about the call. Forbes reports: