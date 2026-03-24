Trump Considers Gold Social Security Cards After Seeing Elvis Had One In Graceland Visit

President Donald Trump suggested he was considering gold Social Security cards after finding out that Elvis Presley had one.

During a Monday visit to Memphis, Trump spent part of his valuable time touring Graceland, where he was shown the gold Social Security card in Pressley's Jungle Room.

"Do we all love Elvis?" Trump asked. "Maybe I love Elvis."

"So this, this is Elvis' Social Security card," a tour guide said, holding up the card for the president to see. "So the gold medal Social Security cards were not officially issued by the government, but they were a novelty item you could actually buy then because the paper ones that people would carry around with them would get messed up, and so this was Elvis's."

"Good idea," Trump replied. "Maybe we should do that again."

Moments later, Trump was asked to autograph a replica of one of Presley's guitars.

"It's a great honor," the president noted. "Oh, that came out good. Look at that. Yeah, that looks nice. Oh, you never know. These are hard to sign. But they came out pretty good. Now, Biden couldn't do that. He'd have to send it out to be signed."

Before leaving, Trump also learned that Presley had two eighth-degree black belts in karate.

"Could I have taken him in a fight?" the president wondered.

"I think he would have been respectful enough to let you win," a guide observed.