MAGA Furious That NASA Let A Canadian On The Moon Mission

As of this writing, Frank Fleming's humorous tweet has 5.6 million views, many from Trump fans who took it seriously. I mean, bad enough that a Black guy and a woman are also on the mission, but a Canadian too? That's going too far!

Source: Futurism

NASA successfully kicked off its historic Artemis 2 mission around the Moon on Wednesday, a pitch-perfect rocket launch that saw the agency’s towering Space Launch System and Orion capsule carry humans to space for the first time.

Besides being the first time we’ve sent humans to our celestial neighbor in over half a century, the mission’s daring crew of four also includes the first Black person and first woman to visit the Moon.

A third passenger, though, is raising hackles online. The agency’s decision to bring Canadian Space Agency astronaut and former North American Aerospace Defense Command fighter jet pilot Jeremy Hansen seems to have president Donald Trump’s supporters in a tizzy.

“Why are we letting a Canadian go to our Moon?” one X account wrote in a tweet that was liked and reshared thousands of times.

While the author likely meant the missive in jest, a brief glance at other colorful commentary proliferating on Elon Musk’s social media platform paints an unflattering picture of the way some Americans view the historic act of international collaboration.