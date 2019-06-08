Trump Claims The Moon Is Part Of Mars

Trump channels whatever piques his interest that he sees on Fox News, which then becomes a Presidential Statement.

And the nation's embarrassment only grows.

During a segment about NASA's future plans on Friday, Fox Business host Neil Cavuto was a bit deflated since we haven't moved past the moon. He moaned, "I understand [the moon] would be a launching point for other initiatives going further out, but I thought we would advance beyond that." (h/t Aaron Rupar)

"Mars (of which the Moon is a part)" 😳 https://t.co/ucdpws2dv8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2019

Cavuto had hoped by now the U.S. would be sending shuttles out to Mars. Jeff DeWitt, NASA's CFO, explained that we are now trying to develop a sustainable presence on the moon because our astronauts would have to stay on Mars for at least 22 months at a time. But Trump, never one to pass up a chance to criticize something he doesn't understand, tweeted something very bizarre indeed.

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

WTF?

America is the richest and most powerful nation on earth, but many of his tweets seem like he's an unkempt miser, hoarding his money, leering at his jars filled with pennies and saying "mine" over and over again.

Is Trump hoping to find little green men on Mars as well?