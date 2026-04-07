'Public Service Is A Trust': Pete Hegseth Is A War Profiteer

There are many ways for a nation to disgrace itself, none more efficient than war makers dabbling in profiteering. If recent allegations against DefSec Hegseth are half true, we face a scandal, a spectacle, of epic proportions.

According to the Financial Times, Hegseth’s broker at Morgan Stanley explored a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense-focused ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) managed by BlackRock—weeks before President Trump launched a major military campaign in Iran. In other words, a financial broker went sniffing around on Hegseth’s behalf, hoping to tuck a multi-million dollar sum into a basket of defense stocks, just before Trump unleashed the dogs of war.

A Hegseth spokesman at the Pentagon insists the whole affair is “entirely false and fabricated.” Sure.

Read the rest of the David Shuster's piece at BAM on this disgusting scandal, even for Hegseth. And don't forget to subscribe!