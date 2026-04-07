Supreme Court Ruling Likely To Lead To The Dismissal Of Steve Bannon's Conviction

A Supreme Court ruling could lead to the dismissal of a conviction against MAGA influencer Steve Bannon.

On Monday, the conservative court threw out an appellate ruling that upheld Bannon's conviction for defying a subpoena to speak before Congress during an investigation of the riot that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021.

A trial judge can now act on the Trump administration's request to drop the case "in the interests of justice."

Bannon has already served a four-month sentence after being found guilty, making the dismissal a symbolic gesture.