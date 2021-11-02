Bannon's Guest: Biden Wants To Drink The Blood Of Babies

Rene Camp quit her teaching job in Loudoun County back in August at a school board meeting over transgender issues because she's supposedly a devout Christian (and loves the attention). So of course she believes President Biden drinks baby blood with his wine.

These are the people populating right-wing media including Steve Bannon's War Room.

Wrapping the interview, Bannon asked, "[Biden's DOJ has] designated you, people like you as potential domestic terrorists -- you've seen it in Northern Virginia, they sent these federal authorities to check the school boards. Are you a domestic terrorist?"

Threatening violence and harm against teachers is not a crime for the GOP, but there is no evidence the DOJ has designated attention-seeking parents like Camp as domestic terrorists, either.

"If fighting for my children is being called the domestic terrorist then, yes," Camp declared.

Camp didn't stop there, however and immediately injected QAnon's most famous myth.

"President Biden had made a comment and he said something that really shook me up and if this doesn't shake you up then I don't know what else will," she told Bannon.

Mimicking Biden asking this question "There are people in the Republican Party who think we are sucking the blood out of kids. The president said that." Camp said.

Biden was discussing QAnon's insanity at the time.

"And we all know what comes out of the abundance of the heart, the tongue speaks that, right?" Camp continued.

No, it doesn't.

"So you've gotta start to think that's what's in his mind...." she said, conspiratorially.

Every nut in a crackerjack box. Every lunatic from the fever swamp asylums. Every anti-Semitic, homophobic, white nationalist in our country now has a forum to spew their hate and insanity uncensored by scumbags like Bannon.

It's good that she resigned