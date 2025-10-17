Karoline Leavitt Calls 70 Million Americans 'Terrorists'

“What is White House reaction to all of that, Karoline?” Smith asked Leavitt.

“Well, that’s a classic case of: I don’t want to answer the question because I know it’s wildly unpopular,” answered the Trump spokeswoman, who continued:

And the Democrat Party, this interview proved that the Democrat Party’s main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. That is who the Democrat Party is catering to. Not the Trump administration, and not the White House, and not the Republican Party, who is standing up for law-abiding Americans, not just across the country, but around the world.

And that’s why President Trump worked so hard to end this conflict in the Middle East. It was President Trump who brought home the last living hostage out of Gaza, Edan Alexander, who has since been reunited with his family in New Jersey. It’s President Trump who is actually pushing for peace.

And I would like to add, where are all of the “Free Palestine” protesters? It’s President Trump who freed Palestine, literally, and they are now very much quiet. Because why?

They can’t stand President Trump, and that is the basis of the Democrat Party today. They don’t stand for anything except for catering to their far-left base, which as I said, includes anti-Semites, includes Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals who they want to let off freely to roam in American streets.