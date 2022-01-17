Michigan GOP Officials Forged Election Docs, Feds Investigating

Sixteen Republican lawmakers in Michigan submitted a document falsely claiming that former President Trump won the election.
By Frances LangumJanuary 17, 2022

Monday morning, Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed the case against sixteen (!) Republican elected officials (!!) who forged election documents claiming to be legitimate electors for the 2020 election.

Their actions were brazen and unapologetic. They clearly thought they were a combination of John Hancock and Captain America - heroes of the Trump revolution.

They were lawbreakers.

A great unsung hero? The state capitol officer who prevented the fake electors from entering the state building. He calmly insisted that the verified electors (the ones who were voting for Joe Biden who WON MICHIGAN) had already been checked in and that otherwise the building was closed for the day.

Attorney General Nessel has not ruled out levying state charges against these frauds, but given that there appears to have been a coordinated effort in several states to overturn the electoral college vote, and that these documents have identical wording and even fonts, she is forwarding the case to federal prosecutors first.

Nessel's opponent in the upcoming AG election PROMISES not to prosecute the forgers. Really?

And this shows that Nessel hasn't lost her sense of humor.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue