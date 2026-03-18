Is 'Deadliest Catch' The Most Dangerous Job?

When I was in the hospital recovering from a car accident in July of 2023, a nice man who was in the bed next to me told me about the series 'Deadliest Catch.'

He said it was wild.

I said I had never heard of it, but he told me he had done one of those King crab runs years ago when he was a young man.

My left leg was in an immobilizer and I was trapped in my bed for weeks on end so I put on an episode on my iPad.

All I can say is these people are nuts.

I wouldn't last twenty minutes during a storm.

Open thread...