Fox Desperately Tries To Put A Happy Face On Soaring Cost Of Crude Oil

Fox's Rachel Campos-Duffy and Maria Bartiromo found a new way to spin the soaring cost of crude oil -- just include last year's prices in your "average" for Trump.

Here's how started the conversation started on this Sunday's Fox & Friends Weekend:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well, as global markets feel the pressure from the war in Iran, President Trump is assuring Americans that it's just temporary. Sunday Morning Futures anchor Maria Bartiromo joins us now. Good morning, Maria. I think a lot of... well, let me show you the daily average price per barrel, just to put this in a little bit of context. We see, can I get our team to put up the prices? Under Obama, they were $83.33 during his term. And under the Trump term, it's $52. Biden, it was $79. And then under Trump now, $65.54. So still well below what the others had on average. So that's good to put that into context for sure.

But a lot of Americans concerned. How high will they go? And can the president take control of the Straight of Hormuz and make sure that oil prices don't go higher.

Bartiromo responded by continuing to downplay the damage Trump has done and pretended there's a chance in hell the prices are going to come back down anytime soon, before admitting the price of other goods such as fertilizer and helium are going up as well without mentioning the fact that those shortages are due to the fact that the Strait of Hormuz is closed.

BARTIROMO: Well that's right Rachel and it all lands on how long this lasts. I spoke with someone yesterday said look if this this last another 3, 4, weeks that's one thing but, if it lasts another 8, 9, 10 weeks that's another thing. And I think you really have to look at where we will be once we do get out of this because president Trump has set up this economy to in fact be a rocket ship when you consider deregulation, and supply chains back to America, encouraging companies to get things done faster, create jobs, tapping into the energy capacity in America, putting more oil on the market, lower taxes. I've got a report here from Stephen's, and we're talking about the tax refund tracker. Of course, the tax day is just a couple of weeks away. And for the last week, you had the 2026 tax season at the end of week eight with 78.9 million returns received, and the average return was $3,571. That is pretty good to get a check in the mail for $3,500 right now. The problem is while returns are up about 11%, gasoline prices are up much more than that. So that is the issue. And unfortunately, over the near term, we are going to see ripple effects. So we really do need to get our expectations in check. In the coming couple of months, we will see an impact because it's not just oil and gas that is moving. You've got oil and gas, the underlying issues for things like fertilizer, which is a rising in price. And that is an issue for the farmers. You've got things like the price of helium rising and you need helium to make semiconductor chips. I also spoke with a CEO the other day that said memory prices are up. Why? Because all the hyper-scaler technology companies are grabbing all the memory so that they could do data centers. And so that's an issue. Over the near term, we need to understand the expectations are that we will see a spike in these things. Longer term, just remember what this president is doing. He is removing, eliminating a would-be nuclear terrorist. That is the broader issue here.

They both know how bad things are going to get, but they're still trying to pretend prices aren't going to be sky high for years to come thanks to Trump.

h/t Aaron Rupar