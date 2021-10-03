Politics
Blackburn Spews Unhinged Conspiracy Theories About Infrastructure Bill

Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn tossed out the unhinged conspiracy theory that the Build Back Better bill is an evil plot by Democrats to "demoralize the military," close churches and "institutionalize socialism."
By Heather
2 hours ago by Heather
We already discussed why the latest Republican hyperbole over the proposal for the IRS to monitor transactions over $600 is a bunch of overblown fearmongering. This Sunday, Tennessee's right-wing flame throwing Sen. Marsha Blackburn made an appearance on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, and added some unhinged conspiracy theories to the mix on the Build Back Better human infrastructure as well.

Bartiromo didn't ask Blackburn to explain just how this bill was going to make America go "broke" when it's paid for, just what part of the country was supposedly being "taken over" and what the hell that's even supposed to mean, or how exactly the military was going to be "demoralized" and what churches were going to be closed and why, but then no one expects her or anyone else on Fox to do anything other than help Republicans spread lies, much less fact check them when they pull something like this.

BARTIROMO: But first, give us your reaction on what took place on the Biden agenda on Friday. How is this going to play out, and is this busting up the Biden agenda and the Bernie budget, or do you think that we will see a vote and they will be able to pass all of this spending by the end of October as Nancy Pelosi is hoping?

BLACKBURN: Maria, we know that the Build Back Better agenda has become the Biden build back broke agenda, and the American people have figured out what they’re trying to do is institutionalize socialism. They’re trying to do a takeover of the country in one vote.

They want government control of your kids. They want to look at your bank account for every transaction over $600. Anything that you do on Venmo and PayPal, they want a part of that transaction.

They want government control of health care. They want to demoralize the military, close the churches, destroy your faith in the American system, and then here they’re gonna come with the socialist program to run your life from cradle to grave, daylight to dark.

BARTIROMO: Unbelievable.

"Unbelievable" is right. Why anyone thinks this woman is fit to be a sitting member of the United States Senate, and why anyone would consider Bartiromo a "news reporter" is beyond me, but here we are. Fox continues to be toxic to our democracy with the constant flow of lies and misinformation allowed to go unchecked on there day after day.

