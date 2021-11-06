Fox Threatens Primaries For GOP Reps Who Voted For Infrastructure Bill

Last night, the House passed Biden's infrastructure bill with the help of 13 Republicans as negotiations continue on the human infrastructure bill:

The House on Friday passed the biggest U.S. infrastructure package in decades, marking a victory for President Joe Biden and unleashing $550 billion of fresh spending on roads, bridges, public transit and other projects in coming years. The vote was 228-206 and sends the legislation to Biden for his signature. Thirteen Republicans supported the bill and six Democrats voted against it, a sign of the intra-party strains that nearly derailed the legislation. It would not have passed without GOP votes. Passage capped a day in which Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to deal with a last-minute standoff between party progressives and moderates that took hours of intense negotiations and the president’s intervention to resolve. The president, in a statement early Saturday, called the bill’s passage “a monumental step forward as a nation.” Pelosi and Biden, however, were unable to land a House vote at the same time on a more than $1.75 trillion tax and spending package that makes up much of the rest of Biden’s domestic agenda. The House instead approved a procedural measure teeing up a vote after lawmakers return from next week’s break and the Congressional Budget Office delivers a cost analysis. That was a last-minute concession to a small group of moderates who refused to vote for the spending package without the CBO score. Progressives also made a concession by supporting the infrastructure legislation before a vote on the larger spending package.

That vote by the 13 Republicans is, of course, akin to treason over in GOP land, where they're already being threatened with primaries by the likes of wingnut Rep. Madison Cawthorn...

Vote for this infrastructure bill and I will primary the hell out of you. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 6, 2021

... and the right wing propagandists on Fox & Friends this morning.

Cohost Pete Hegseth issued the same warning about primaries, and said these Reps are in "real trouble in primaries across the country," before Rachel Campos-Duffy called the bill "fake infrastructure." Will Cain chimed in and started listing items in the human infrastructure bill that has yet to pass, pretending they're in the bill that passed last night.

Pete Hegseth accused all of the Reps from New York and New Jersey of essentially being bribed to vote for the bill, then mocked them by predicting they'd go back to their districts later to brag about getting some bipartisan legislation passed.

We'll see if they're still singing this same tune when a bunch of Republicans try to take credit for the items in the bill, once their constituents see how it's actually helping their districts.