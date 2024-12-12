Newsmax' Greg Kelly Still Railing Against Hegseth, Despite Gag Order

Despite threats of immediate termination, Greg Kelly is still going scorched earth on Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Defense.
By Ed ScarceDecember 12, 2024

Yesterday, we got the news (via Mediate) that Newsmax CEO Chris Muddy will no longer accept criticism of Trump's nominees by Newsmax hosts, that they're supposed to “focus on the positive,” hosts should explain to viewers that the claims against him are allegations and then “pivot.” Chief Operating Officer Elliot Jacobson warned, “Any issues following this will result in termination.”

I guess Host Greg Kelly still hasn't gotten the memo as he's continued his crusade against Hegseth as he has for the last several weeks, believing that Hegseth is unfit to be Secretary of Defense.

Source: Media Matters

GREG KELLY (HOST): So Pete Hegseth is the nominee for secretary of defense. And, yeah, I don't think he's qualified. And I actually don't think he's going to get that job because -- well, because of a lot of things, but mostly this - he suggested we watch the Megyn Kelly interview. So, well, I did.
...
KELLY: OK. That's blackmail. He was blackmailed, and that's a problem. And that's why he can't be secretary of defense. I'm sorry. He's a very talented guy. I said that last week. Big future doing something, but it can't be secretary of defense. It's obvious.

Donald Trump — love the guy, but he has made mistakes before. And, well, especially when it comes to the Pentagon. He picked General Mattis to be secretary of defense. Turned out to be a traitor borderline, or at least a mutineer. And General Milley selected by President Trump, confirmed by the Senate for chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

And here are some other recent examples of Kelly going after Hegseth. MAGA are not happy with Greg Kelly.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

