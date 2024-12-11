Newsmax COO: Speak Positive On Hegseth Or Face 'Termination'

After Newsmax host Greg Kelly tore into Trump's SecDef nominee Pete Hegseth, word came down from network execs to be positive about his nomination or face elimination.

On Tuesday, Kelly waxed poetically about Matt Gaetz, but then trashed Pete Hegseth. It was a rare case of honesty coming from a Newsmax host. Kelly has been consistently against Hegseth since the alcohol allegations surfaced.

KELLY: But there’s some problems here. Sorry. Big time. According to Pete’s lawyer, Pete is blackmailable. Two years before that email was sent, Pete Hegseth was conferring with President Trump at Trump Tower about high-level political appointments, maybe even as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. He was at the Trump Tower, he had that conversation, and that’s fine, right? But two years later, he is blackmailed by a woman who falsely accuses him, but he pays money to her anyway. Is he a new man? Anybody can be forgiven, I know that. I know that. If you ask for forgiveness, of course. Is Hunter Biden a new man? Okay, is he?

First off, there is no case of blackmail here since only Pete's lawyer brought this up when facing the media, but Kelly's sentiment was felt by the Demented Don.

This inflamed Trump and his camp, who apparently contacted CEO Chris Ruddy.

Sources then told Mediaite that Newsmax chief operating officer Elliot Jacobson convened staff at its New York headquarters to issue guidance in what one source described as an “aggressive, panicked tone.”

Jacobson said that on-air coverage of Hegseth needed to “focus on the positive,” the source said. Jacobson told staff that if guests bring up Hegseth, hosts should explain to viewers that the claims against him are allegations and then “pivot.” “Any issues following this will result in termination,” the executive warned.

Trump is the weakest snowflake of them all.

This is state-run fascist TV at its core.

Right-wing media outlets today may be considered the mainstream press because of their reach, and their influence has reached into the NY Times and the Washington Post.

They cover up, lie, or flat-out lie about many of Donald Trump's caustic, immoral, and illegal actions.

This is how you control the masses.

This is how Trump was elected.