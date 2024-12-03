Newsmax Host Says Rapey Hegseth 'Can't' Fill Role As DefSec

T*ump has stood by his choice of Pete Hegseth to become the next Secretary of Defense, but more scandals keep coming down faster than Melania on allowance day. He's a drunk, and he's a rapist, so he'll fit right in with the disgraced former President who is soon to darken the doors of the White House again.

Even Newsmax host Greg Kelly knows Hegseth isn't fit for the role, but we can't give Kelly too much of a pass on this since he also blames the former Fox News personality for not disclosing his drunken rapey past to You Know Who, who should have vetted him, but that would require work. I'm not sure how Kelly thinks that would happen. 'Hi, adjudicated rapist. I'm a rapist, too! Let's work together.'

Media Matters broke it down.

"Pete. Life is long, and Pete Hegseth is a talented guy with a lot to offer," the MAGA host said. "But this secretary of defense thing is not going to happen. It just can't, not after what we're learning about. And yeah, I understand that, oh, you know, we — this is a tough thing to say. And there's a lot to like about Pete. He is the only person in public life other than some folks around here who says that CQ Brown, the corrupt general of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the chairman, should be fired."

He doesn't have "a lot to offer," but OK.

"Now, here's what I'm talking about," he said. "There is time for Pete to make a big, valuable contribution to this country. Life is long but now is not the time. I'm sorry. The stakes are way too high now."

"Now, Donald Trump likes Pete Hegseth, respects Pete Hegseth, and that's amazing," he continued. "But there are things about Pete Hegseth that he has got to deal with. And I'm going to briefly deal with them. And I know there are people like, why are you doing that? Well, I'll tell you why I'm doing that. Because the left, that's what they do."

Kelly, of course, brought up Hunter Biden's laptop, then noted that Hegseth's mother called him out for abusing women.

"Pete Hegseth's mom has some things to say about Pete Hegseth. Texts of the email that Pete Hegseth mother sent to him," Kelly said. "I am not going to go through the entire thing, but if his mother said this even at one point, got a problem. Doesn't mean he can't be secretary of defense, but not now,"

'And I'm sorry to do this. "You're an abuser of women. That is the ugly truth. And I have no respect for any man that belittles lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego," he said, referring to Hegseth's mother. "She goes on and on. She also says that she and her husband, they love Pete, they are praying for Pete, and they want him to get some help and take an honest look at himself."

"This is all the way back in 2018. It just came to light," he added. "Country needs some time to absorb this. Pete can make a contribution, a big one, unlimited, quite frankly, but not right now."

OK, Greg, now do Donald. Or does he want to bring up Hunter Biden again, even though zero people voted for him? We know the answer to that.