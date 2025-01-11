Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Secession performs, Sneakyville. You can’t fix stupid, but you can ignore it. That's how you deal with trolls.

First Draft says that their senator is a troll.

Balloon Juice reports on the bittersweet surrender: Gallego and Fetterman.

Hullabaloo looks inside the DNC Black Box.

News Corpse gives us a reminder of what The Orange Troll's leadership looks like.

Bonus Track: Born In Space presents, "Jurassic Park But With Realistically Feathered Raptors."

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).