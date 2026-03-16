Trump Lashes Out At Reporter For Asking About Disgusting Fundraising Email

Trump was none too happy with a reporter from ABC for daring to ask him about the disgusting fundraising email his PAC sent out, raising money off of the dead troops who were killed in Kuwait.

As we already discussed here, the email used an image from the dignified transfer honoring six fallen US soldiers, and it promised access to the president’s “private national security briefings.”

NEW: A fundraising email from President Donald Trump’s political action committee has a provocative pitch: using an image from Saturday’s dignified transfer honoring six fallen US soldiers, it promises access to the president’s “private national security briefings.”… pic.twitter.com/D2CEYk4j4h — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) March 13, 2026

Here's the exchange from this Sunday aboard Air Force One, where Trump took some questions from reporters. What a nasty piece of work this nutjob is.

REPORTER: Your PAC sent out a fundraising email trying to make money off the dignified transfer. Do you think this is appropriate? TRUMP: Well, I was at the transfer. REPORTER: But was it appropriate to raise money off it? Trump: I do. I didn’t see it. I mean somebody puts it.... I mean, look at the kind of votes we get. Look at the poll numbers. Reporter: But what about... Trump: Who are you with? Reporter: ABC Trump: ABC. I think... it's maybe... I think it's maybe the most corrupt news organizations on the planet. I think they're terrible. I don't want any more from ABC.

So he thinks it was perfectly appropriate to do this. If Biden had done something like this, it would be a "BREAKING NEWS!!!!!" banner for weeks on end on right-wing media, or all of our corporate media, for that matter. Still, I'd say it's a safe bet that all right-wing media outlets, and the majority of the rest of them, will never even mention that this happened.

The same reporter asked Trump another question just a little while later, and his response was just as tone deaf and nasty.

Reporter: Can you explain why you’re sending 5000 marines and sailors?



Trump: You’re a very obnoxious person. pic.twitter.com/0SExSBUWHK — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

It was some uppity woman reporter daring to challenge him, so you know it had the hairs on the back of his neck standing on end. He can try to dodge this stuff all he wants, but it won't make the issue go away. And more and more people are going to start paying attention as gas prices, along with the cost of everything else, continue to soar.