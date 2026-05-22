Rep. Pat Ryan Calls Out 'These Chicken Hawk Motherf*ckers'

House Republicans' decision to abruptly yank a floor vote to halt the Iran war did not sit well with Pat Ryan. Speaking on the steps of the Capitol, he lambasted them, calling them 'chicken hawks,' which, for a vet, is as insulting as it gets.

REP. PAT RYAN (D-NY): "These chickenhawk motherfuckers are gonna send us home for Memorial Day weekend, where I'm gonna honour my fellow veterans that I served 27 months in combat with, and they are gonna not even give an up or down vote on continuing this war almost three months in, while Americans are paying almost $5 a gallon at the pump. It is fucking pathetic." "They use this procedural bullshit argument, and every American should just be absolutely outraged about this. It's a disgrace. It is a disgrace."

And it's not the first time Ryan has used such colorful language to describe them. Just after the war started, Ryan had this to say about then Senator MarkWayne Mullin: