Republicans Have A Big Nazi Problem

College Republicans of America, a network of right-wing clubs with more than 280 chapters, recently named Kai Schwemmer the new political director.

Schwemmer will play a vital role in directing the organization, which has contributed to the GOP’s leadership and ideology pipeline. And his new role has additional significance because, as a devotee of neo-Nazi podcaster Nick Fuentes, it hints at the future of an increasingly bigoted Republican Party.

The GOP’s affiliation with antisemitism and racism is nothing new. The party has been knee-deep in bigoted politics since at least the 1960s—and since President Donald Trump became the party’s leader in 2016, the right has more openly embraced this kind of hate.

In addition to this news from College Republicans, GOP candidates have been seeking out Fuentes for his blessing. For instance, Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback—who has been dogged by reports of sexual misconduct—has Fuentes’ support in his campaign.

Fuentes’ involvement in national politics goes back to the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which featured prominent chants of “Jews will not replace us” and eventually led to the killing of counter-protester Heather Heyer. Fuentes was among the crowd that Trump referred to as “very fine people.”

He’s also the host of a white nationalist podcast—whose devoted followers call themselves “groypers”—where he advocates for extreme right-wing politics, stemming from his desire to make the United States a white nation where nonwhite immigrants are removed.

Fuentes is a promoter of antisemitic conspiracy theories, including the false allegation that the Holocaust is a hoax.

On his podcast, Fuentes has discussed his admiration for Adolf Hitler, who he said was “cool,” argued that women should be imprisoned, expressed his desire for an American dictatorship, and spoken out in support of pedophilia—including saying that he wanted a “16-year-old wife.”

Because of his extremist views, Fuentes has already been a public headache for top Republicans. In 2022, he was a dinner guest at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property—along with fellow antisemite Kanye West—generating worldwide headlines.

After he was criticized by Fuentes for being a part of an interracial marriage, Vice President JD Vance said that Fuentes “can eat shit.”

But Fuentes, who backed Trump’s presidential campaigns, has also criticized his policies, expressing anger at Trump’s war on Iran and arguing that it breaks from the so-called “America First” ideology.

He’s also complained that Trump hasn’t deported enough people, saying, “I’m criticizing Trump because there’s not enough deportations, there’s not enough ICE brutality, there’s not enough National Guard.”

“My problem with Trump isn’t that he’s Hitler—my problem with Trump is that he is not Hitler,” Fuentes said.

The influence that media personalities have over the GOP cannot be underemphasized.

For decades, Republicans marched in lockstep with racist radio host Rush Limbaugh, who hosted leaders like former President George W. Bush on his show. And two Republican presidents, Ronald Reagan and Trump, rose to prominence in the party after careers in media.

Overall, Fuentes’ toxic, extreme worldview has not been a hindrance—he’s the future of a party that just continues to be more and more hateful.

Published with permission of Daily Kos