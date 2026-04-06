Epstein Files: What's Good For Hillary Clinton Also Is Good For Pam Bondi

California Congressman Ro Khanna told Meet the Press that it's imperative for Pam Bondi to testify in front of Congress over the Epstein files whether she's a private citizen or not, since she was at the helm of the DOJ and is accountable for that.

The laughably dumb and numb James Comer subpoenaed Hillary Clinton to testify for no reason other than trying to shift the spotlight away from Donald Trump's involvement with Epstein.

It was ludicrous on every level for Comer to require her to testify behind closed doors since HRC's name did not appear in the Epstein files at all.

Pam Bondi was at the forefront of obstructing a full release of the Epstein Files, so she needs to be compelled to testify and explain why around 3 million documents are still not released.

Khanna replied to Kristen Welker's idiotic question.

WELKER: President Trump firing attorney general Pam Bondi. The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee says he still wants to hear from Pam Bondi, with her deposition scheduled for April 14th. Do you think Pam Bondi still needs to come and testify, even though she is now a private citizen, Congressman? KHANNA: Yes. I mean, if we could chase Hillary Clinton, who hasn’t been in office for 20 years, certainly we can get Pam Bondi to explain why she covered up documents, why we haven’t had prosecution. But, Kristen, the most important thing is there needs to be two tests for this next attorney general. First, the Senate needs to fight to make sure that they commit to releasing all Epstein files with no redactions, other than survivors. And second, they need to begin investigations and prosecutions. There are people like Les Wexner and Leon Black who have allegedly had such horrific abuse and there has not been any investigations.

Khanna then said Todd Blanche will face the same fate as Bondi if he continues to cover up the Epstein files.

As Attorney General, Bondi refused to answer any questions at all that were pertinent to the American people during her forays with Congress, instead attacking the questioners.

If she does that again she must be arrested and put in jail.