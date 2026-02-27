Hillary Clinton: It Got Weird, They Asked Me About UFO's And Pizzagate

Hillary Clinton held a press briefing after being deposed by James Comer's House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, remarking that the questions got weird when she was asked about UFO's and the horrific conspiracy theory known as Pizzagate.

The former Secretary of State was nonplussed when she recounted being asked about two topics not related in any way to Epstein.

QAnon started over the insane Pizzagate conspiracy of which Democrats were supposed to be part of pedophilia sex trafficking ring that took place at a pizzeria called Comet Ping Pong,in Washington DC. This led to Edgar Maddison Welch, a conspiracy nut to shoot up the pizza place before he self-investigated the conspiracies.

CLINTON: It then got, at the end, quite unusual because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate, one of the most vile, bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet that was serving as the basis of a member's questions to me.

Was Jeffrey Epstein an alien?

Whoever asked about Pizzagate should be branded with a big red P on their forehead and then kicked out of Congress.

This is gross misconduct.

It highlights how fucking detached from reality these MAGA creeps are that occupy James Comer's committee and the entire GOP.