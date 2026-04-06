GOP Rep. Lies, Claims Iran Was A Nuclear Power

Republican Congressman Mike Turner, a member of the Armed Services Committee, hemmed and hawed (lied) when asked by George Stephanopoulis if US ground troops would be sent to open up the straight of Hormuz, instead trying to claim Iran was on the verge of being a nuclear power.

STEPH: The president suggested that the Straits of Hormuz could open naturally. Is that realistic, or is it going to take ground troops?

TURNER: Well, George, in any conflict, certainly, Iran is going to have some things that they're going to be able to do during the conflict.

But if you don't undertake the conflict, if you just step back and watch, as the Obama administration was going to do while Iran became a nuclear power and they became North Korea, we wouldn't be looking at the Strait of Hormuz, we'd be looking at having Europe be at risk, you'd have the United States being at risk, you'd have all of our allies and ultimately the continental United States at risk from Iran and the whole world being held hostage by a terrorist state.

In this, as they, in their last throes, begin to do whatever they have left as a state militarily, they still are being significantly diminished, and their ability to be able to be marching toward a nuclear state is being eliminated.

Right.

STEPH: But what I asked you about was the Straits of Hormuz. The Straits of Hormuz are still closed to most traffic right now.

Can it be reopened without American ground troops?

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STEPH: Will it take ground troops or not to open up the Straits?

TURNER: I don't believe so...