Chris Wallace: Why A New Summit With North Korea Since They Aren't 'Denuclearizing'?

Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace asked the vice president to explain why there's a second summit being convened with North Korea when Trump said we've made "tremendous progress with North Korea" and Pence himself said they haven't taken any "concrete steps" to denuclearize.

He couldn't.

Like all Trump surrogates, Vice President Mike Pence gave half answers, untruths, refused to answer directly and shucked and jived his way through most of his interview with FNS' Chris Wallace.

But on the point on North Korea denuclearizing, he looked particularly foolish.

Wallace asked, "President Trump has just announced another summit meeting with Kim Jong-un of North Korea for late next month. This week, the president said we have made, quote, tremendous progress with North Korea. On the other hand, on Wednesday, you said we are still waiting for them to make, your words, concrete steps.

He continued, "So, which is it? We made tremendous progress or since the Singapore summit last June, are we still awaiting any concrete steps? They don't seem to go together."

Pence replied, "Well, they go perfectly well together."

No they don't. How could they? North Korea is either making progress denuclearizing or they are not.

Period.

Full stop.

But in Trump-land up is down and blue is green.

Pence rambled on that North Korea has stopped testing their missiles, but Wallace countered, "But U.S. intelligence says they are still continuing to make more nuclear fuel and more missiles."

Instead of answering, Pence just glorified Trump.

Pence said, "Because of his strong stance, and because of his engagement with Kim Jong-un directly at that first summit in Singapore, no testing of nuclear weapons, no firing of missiles. I had the great honor of being in Hawaii when the remains of our fallen heroes in the Korean War -- "

Wallace again, "But they are not denuclearizing."



Pence just said how remarkable things were going.

He said, "There will be a second summit and at that summit, we will be laying out our expectation for North Korea to take concrete steps to begin to make real the denuclearization that Kim Jong-un committed to."

↓ Story continues below ↓

The second summit, which is a PR move to take attention away from Cohen and Trump's self-imposed government shutdown, comes on the heels of new intelligence that North Korea is developing biological weapons to use as biological warfare.

Not only has Kim Jong-un captured a remarkable public relations victory over the U.S. because of Trump's embarrassing actions, he's developing another WMD program right in front of his face and what does Donald do?

Reward Kim with another reality show appearance.