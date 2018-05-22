Mike Pence: Kim Jong-un Will End Up Like 'Libyan Model' If He Doesn't Deal

VP Mike Pence told Fox News (of course) that if Kim Jong-un doesn't make a deal on denuclearization, he will end up like Qaddafi and the Libya model.

Which means he will be murdered.

This is a sort of doubling down on what John Bolton has said, but in reverse.

John Bolton told ABC News that the type of deal the Trump administration would like to strike would be one like the Libyan model. The end result of that of course was the former leader being dragged through the streets and murdered.

The North Koreans were angered by this suggestion (ya think?) and made their feelings known about John Bolton.



Now we turn to Monday's The Story with Martha MacCallum and the host asked the vice president how the talks were progressing if at all and if Trump would walk away..

MacCallum said, "Clearly the president is still willing to walk away..."

Pence, replied, "But we hope for better. We really hope that Kim Jong-un will seize the opportunity to dismantle his nuclear weapons program, and do so by peaceable means."

He continued, "You know, there was some talk of the Libyan model last week. And as the president made clear, this will only end like the Libyan model ended if Kim Jong-un doesn't make a deal."

Martha replied, "Some people saw that as a threat."

Pence, "I think it's more of a fact."

On one hand you have Trump's national security advisor telling North Korea that the Libyan model would be ideal for denuclearization and on the other hand you have the vice president telling North Korea that if they do nothing the outcome would be the Libyan model.

This administration is run in total confusion. Different cabinet members and surrogates contradict each other and then when you think there is consensus, Donald will come out and contradict that as well.

The only thing they share is Trump's penchant for over-the-top rhetoric.

I have no idea how this interview with Mike Pence helps the North Korean peace process and I don't think they have any clue either.